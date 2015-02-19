版本:
Can maker Rexam gets $6.85 bln offer from US rival Ball

Feb 19 British drinks can maker Rexam Plc said U.S. rival Ball Corp had made a cash-and-stock offer that valued the company at about 4.43 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).

Rexam, which makes cans for Coca-Cola and RedBull, said under the 628 pence per share offer, its shareholders would get 407 pence in cash and 0.04568 of a new Ball share for every Rexam share. ($1 = 0.6470 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
