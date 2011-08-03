UPDATE 2-Energy drinks give can maker Rexam a boost

* H1 underlying profit 236 mln stg vs forecast 217 mln

* Interim dividend up 18 pct to 4.7p

* Strong demand for energy, ice tea cans, especially in Europe

* Plastic packaging business remains challenging

* Shares up 6 pct (Adds details, shares, analyst and CEO comments)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Aug 3 Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam beat forecasts with a 19 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by demand for energy and ice tea drinks and a growing trend among cash-strapped shoppers to consume at home.

The British firm, which makes Red Bull and PepsiCo cans as well as packaging for food, healthcare and cosmetic products, said on Wednesday lower financing costs also helped to boost profit before tax and one-off items to 236 million pounds ($384 million), despite flat sales.

That beat analysts' consensus profit forecast of 217 million pounds, according to a poll provided by the company.

Shares in FTSE 100-listed Rexam, which upped its interim dividend 18 percent to 4.7 pence, were up 5.85 percent to 374.15 pence in London at 0908 GMT.

"We are pleased with the first half ... Looking ahead, we expect continued good performance for the rest of the year," Chief Executive Graham Chipchase said.

Rexam, whose beverage packaging unit makes around 80 percent of its sales, producing 60 billion cans each year, said trading in that division had been better than expected with sales up 5 percent to 1.8 billion pounds.

In Europe, volumes were up 7 percent as home consumption increased and demand for speciality cans for energy drinks grew.

Standard can volumes in North America fell a fifth due to lost contracts and an overall decline in the U.S. soft drinks market, but was offset by speciality can growth of 24 percent.

Last month Rexam's U.S. rival Ball Corp posted lower-than-expected second-quarter results due to weaker can demand in North and South America.

Chipchase said the U.S. soft drinks slowdown was expected and would be offset by growth elsewhere, as well as still healthy demand for speciality ice tea and beer cans in America.

"We have 32 percent of our sales in emerging markets... over the medium term they will achieve better returns and growth than the developed markets, so we are pretty comfortable with what we are seeing," he told Reuters.

Seymour Pierce analyst Caroline de La Soujeole said she would be looking at upgrading her forecasts.

"We retain our "Buy" recommendation on Rexam as we believe the company is well invested and ideally positioned to participate in the cyclical upswing with a balanced exposure to mature developed markets and emerging countries," she said.

In Brazil, where Rexam already has an approximate 60 percent market share, the group said its new 1.2 billion capacity can plant in Belem would open in the second half of 2012.

Rexam also said it was investing 30 million pounds on a new can manufacturing line in India, as well as expanding its plastics operations there, ahead of what it expects to be a good market in the future.

It is also considering expanding in fast-growing Russia and Finland, although no money would be spent this year, it added.

In its plastic packaging business, Rexam said it was looking at increasing prices due to higher resin costs and was making more savings after underlying operating profit dropped 2 percent.

The company sold its loss-making lids unit for $360 million to U.S. firm Berry Plastics in June. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Editing by Rhys Jones and Mark Potter)