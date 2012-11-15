Healtcare business worries weigh on Rexam

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Beverage can maker Rexam Plc said its healthcare business performed below expectations as its pharma division lost some business in animal health.
The healthcare business, which contributes about 10 percent of the company's total sales, makes precision medical devices such as bronchial inhalers, injection syringes and tubes.
Rexam, whose cans are used by companies such as PepsiCo Inc , Red Bull GmbH and Carlsberg A/S, however reported a 6 percent rise in global sales volumes at its beverage can business.
"The 3Q IMS appears broadly in line with expectations other than for Healthcare, whose performance has weakened," Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris wrote in a note.
The company also said the divestment of its personal care business was in its final stages.
"We are on track to return 370 million pounds ($586.36 million)of the proceeds to shareholders," Chief Executive Graham Chipchase said.
Rexam said in July that it would sell its underperforming personal care business in two parts for $709 million in cash.
Shares in Rexam were down 1.4 percent at 435 pence at 0858 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.