UPDATE 2-Can maker Rexam tops profit estimates as volumes rise

* H1 sales 1.88 bln stg vs analysts' estimate of 1.85 bln
stg
* Underlying pretax profit 166 mln stg vs estimate of 156
mln stg
* Beverage can volumes up 4 pct
* Shares rise as much as 3.7 pct
(Adds CEO comment, details)
By Aashika Jain
Aug 1 Rexam Plc, the world's No. 2
drinks can maker by revenue, posted a better-than-expected
underlying pretax profit for the first half as increased volumes
softened the effect of surging aluminium premiums and a stronger
pound.
The company's shares rose as much as 3.7 percent on Friday,
making the stock one of the top gainers on the FTSE-100 Index
.
Rexam, which competes with U.S.-listed Ball Corp and
Crown Holdings, reported a 4 percent rise in beverage
can volumes, driven mostly by strong growth in Europe.
"When compared to its U.S. peers, Rexam is showing better
dividend yield, better EBIT margin, better EPS growth and lower
net debt/EBITDA," BofA Merrill Lynch analysts wrote in a note to
clients, reiterating their "buy" rating on the stock.
Aluminium premiums, or the cost to get metal out of storage,
have soared to all-time highs in Europe and North America due to
strong demand and restricted access to the metal.
The surge in premiums pushed up the company's net additional
costs to 7 million pounds ($11.78 million) in the first half.
"Aluminium premiums ... traditionally $100-150 per tonne,
have seen a big rise this year, starting from about $300 at the
beginning of the year to about $460 at the moment," Chief
Executive Graham Chipchase told Reuters.
The company said it expected the jump in aluminium premiums
to lower its full-year earnings by 30 million pounds.
Rexam makes 20 percent of the world's cans for beverages
such as soft drinks, beer and juices and supplies to Coca-Cola
, Pepsi, AB InBev and others.
It gets more than 90 percent of its revenue from outside the
UK, making it vulnerable to a stronger pound.
In the first half, the pound rose against all three of
Rexam's main trading currencies. It gained 3.3 percent against
the U.S. dollar, 3.7 percent against the euro
and 6.7 percent against the Russian rouble in the six
months ended June 30.
Still, Rexam topped both earnings and sales estimates as
volumes were strong across Europe and the Americas.
The company's underlying pretax profit of 166 million pounds
for the six months ended June 30 topped the average analyst
estimate of 156.6 million pounds.
Revenue fell 5 percent to 1.88 billion pounds, but was
higher than analysts' average expectation of 1.85 billion
pounds.
The company said geopolitical tensions between Russia and
Ukraine had not hurt its business in the region.
In terms of volumes, Rexam generates 5-6 percent of its
business from Russia, and currently has a 70 percent share of
the beverage can market in that country.
Shares in the company were up 0.3 percent at 502.5 pence at
1033 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.5941 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Simon Jennings)