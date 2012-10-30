EU clears Sun Capital buy of Rexam toiletries unit

BRUSSELS Oct 30 Private equity firm Sun Capital
Partners won EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to acquire
British drinks maker Rexam's cosmetics, toiletries and household
care business for $459 million.
Rexam, which makes Red Bull and Pepsico cans as well
as packaging for food, healthcare and cosmetic products, is
selling the unit, because of rising costs and lower volumes at
the underperforming business.
The European Commission, which acts as competition
regulator, said the proposed deal would not hurt competition in
the 27-member European Union.
"The Commission's investigation confirmed that, beside the
merged entity, customers in the cosmetics and perfumery industry
will continue to have alternative suppliers for cosmetic
packaging," the EU executive said in a statement.