公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五

New Issue-Rexel sells $400 mln notes

March 22 Rexel SA on Wednesday sold
$400 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, and RBS
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: REXEL SA 	
	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    12/15/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 6.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/28/2012   	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 428 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH DOUBLE-B   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

