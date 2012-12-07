版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 8日 星期六

New Issue-Rex Energy sells $250 mln in notes

Rex Energy Corp on Friday sold $250 million of senior
notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
    Wells Fargo Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey, and RBC Capital Markets were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: REX ENERGY CORPORATION

AMT $250 MLN     COUPON 8.875 PCT   MATURITY   12/1/2020
TYPE SR NTS      ISS PRICE 99.3     FIRST PAY   6/1/2013 
MOODY'S B3       YIELD 9 PCT        SETTLEMENT 12/12/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B     SPREAD 779 BPS     PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE 4 YRS*

* THEN AT 104.438, 102.217, 100

