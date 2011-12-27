UPDATE 1-Rex Energy sees higher 2012 output; plans asset sale

* Sees FY12 average daily production at 66-72 mmcfe/d

Dec 27 Oil and natural gas producer Rex Energy Corp forecast higher production for 2012 and said it was looking to hive off some non-core assets to focus on its Marcellus and Utica Shale exploration.

Rex Energy said it was looking at selling or putting its DJ Basin assets in a joint venture. The assets comprise all its properties in the Rockies region, including about 48,000 net undeveloped acres.

The State College, Pennsylvania-based company said it was pursuing the divestiture of its 28 percent interest in midstream assets within Butler County, Pennsylvania.

The company said its midstream partner, Keystone Midstream, had received all necessary permits to begin construction of a gas-processing plant in Butler County.

The Bluestone plant is expected to have about 50 millions of cubic feet per day of gross throughput capacity.

Rex Energy said it expects average daily production for full-year 2012 to come in at 66-72 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d). The company's production outlook for 2011 was 37-40 mmcfe/d.