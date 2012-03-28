版本:
REXNORD IPO PRICES AT $18 VS $18-$20 RANGE-UNDERWRITER

March 28 Private equity-backed industrial parts maker Rexnord priced shares at $18 at the low end of its expected range on Wednesday, an underwriter said.

The Milwaukee-based company, owned by Apollo Management, sold 23.7 million shares, as planned, against a $18 to $20 range.

