UPDATE 1-Rex Q2 profit beats Wall Street; raises FY output view

Aug 2 Oil and natural gas producer Rex Energy Corp reported an estimate-beating quarterly profit, helped by higher output, and raised its full-year production outlook.

The company also said it acquired rights to lease about 11,000 acres in the oil- and liquids-rich Utica shale in Ohio for $40 million.

The April-June net income was $3.4 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with $877,000 or 2 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it posted a profit of 9 cents a share.

Revenue rose about 84 percent to $29.2 million. Average production jumped 87 percent.

Analysts on average expected Rexx to post a profit of 6 cents a share, on revenue of $27.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The State College, Pennsylvania-based company raised its full-year average output view to 37-40 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfed) from 34.7-39.4 mmcfed. Spending plans were raised to $235.6 million from $175.4 million.

Rexx also said its borrowing base was increased by about 50 percent to $240 million.

Shares of the company closed at $10.88 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. They rose about 2 percent to $11.07 in extended trade. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)