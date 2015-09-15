FDA orders Reynolds to stop sales of four cigarette brands

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 The U.S Food and Drug Administration ordered R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Holdings Inc to stop sales of some of its cigarette brands as they do not meet the regulator's guidelines.
The company's four cigarette brands - Camel Crush Bold, Pall Mall Deep Set Recessed Filter, Pall Mall Deep Set Recessed Filter Menthol and Vantage Tech 13 - can no longer be distributed, the FDA said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.