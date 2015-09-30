UPDATE 4-Japan Tobacco to buy Reynolds American brand for $5 bln; shares dive

* JT to buy non-U.S. rights to Natural American Spirit
* Purchase to expand JT's premium tobacco range
* Deal to allow Reynolds American to focus on U.S.
* Analysts call deal expensive; shares drop 7 pct
By Christopher Cushing
TOKYO, Sept 30 Japan Tobacco Inc has
agreed to pay $5 billion for Reynolds American Inc's
premium Natural American Spirit tobacco brand outside the United
States - a deal that sent its shares plunging on concerns it was
too expensive.
Japan already accounts for around half of Natural American
Spirit's sales outside the U.S. market and analysts were upbeat
about prospects for Japan Tobacco to use its wide distribution
channels to boost sales of the no-additive high quality leaf
brand.
The brand, which has seen rapid growth, also counts Germany,
Switzerland and Italy as key markets. But the price tag, cited
at 250 times the brand's earnings before interest and tax by
analysts, has raised eyebrows.
"Reynolds' brands are popular among people in their 20s and
30s and that's the segment Japan Tobacco does not have much of a
customer base in, so in that sense there will be synergy. But I
don't think it justifies the price," said Masashi Mori, analyst
at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.
Shares of Japan Tobacco fell 7.1 percent on Wednesday to
six-month lows, compared to a 3.1 percent rise for the Nikkei
benchmark index. Reynolds American ended Tuesday up 0.1
percent.
The former state monopoly, still 33.4 percent owned by the
Japanese government, is no stranger to big deals and has a
reputation for being able to nurture brands. It bought the
non-U.S. tobacco business of RJR Nabisco Inc for around $7.8
billion in 1999 and British peer Gallaher Plc for about $18.8
billion in 2007.
Some analysts were more positive in tone.
"While we are surprised by the valuation, the addition of a
super-premium product ... should position JT well to compete
more effectively at the high-end of the market" in Japan, Cowen
& Co analysts said in a research note.
For Reynolds American, the sale relieves it of the need to
invest further to support the brand internationally, and will
allow it to focus on the U.S. market as well as give it more
leeway to pay down debt.
A spokesman at Japan Tobacco said the company will use cash
on hand and bank loans to finance the deal, which is due to be
concluded by early 2016 pending regulatory approval.
Reynolds American hired JP Morgan Securities and
Lazard as financial advisors, and Jones Day as legal
advisor. Japan Tobacco was advised by international law firm
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.
($1 = 119.9500 yen)
