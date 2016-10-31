Reynolds American forms committee to evaluate BAT's offer

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it has formed a committee of independent directors, not designated by British American Tobacco Plc , to evaluate BAT's takeover offer.
The committee has retained Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Moore & Van Allen PLLC as its legal counsel, and Goldman, Sachs & Co as its financial adviser to help evaluate the proposal, Reynolds American said. (bit.ly/2fobo9M)
The company retained Jones Day as its legal counsel and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Lazard as financial advisers, it said.
Earlier in the month, BAT had offered to buy Reynolds American in a $47 billion takeover that would create the world's biggest listed tobacco company with brands including Newport, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.