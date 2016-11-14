UPDATE 2-Reynolds American rejects BAT's $47 bln takeover offer - source

(Adds analyst's comment, background)
Nov 14 U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American
Inc is seeking a higher price from British American
Tobacco Plc after rejecting its $47 billion takeover
offer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Last month, British American Tobacco, which already owns 42
percent of Reynolds American, offered to buy the remaining
shares of the maker of Camel and Newport cigarettes to create
the world's biggest listed tobacco company.
"We thought it was a possibility, so it's not too
surprising," Morningstar analyst Adam Fleck said in an email.
"Depending on how another offer from BATS could be
structured, there's a bit of a circular argument here for the
value of RAI," Fleck said.
The companies are still in talks and BAT is willing to
increase the price slightly, Bloomberg said, citing people
familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2fQxNIu)
Altria controls 51 percent of the U.S. market and Reynolds
34 percent. Analysts estimate the Reynolds' acquisition would
make the United States account for about 40 percent of BAT sales
and 50 percent of its profits.
BAT's cash-and-stock offer would mark the return of the
company to the lucrative and highly regulated U.S. market after
a 12-year absence, making it the only tobacco giant with a
leading presence in the American and international markets.
Some analysts have predicted that the deal could encourage
current market leader Philip Morris International to reunite
with its U.S. affiliate Altria, reversing a 2008 spin-off of the
international business.
Both Reynolds American and BAT declined to comment.
Bloomberg was the first to report on Reynolds' rejection.
Reynolds American had a market capitalization of about $76
billion as of Monday's close of $53.05. The company's stock had
risen nearly 15 percent this year.
