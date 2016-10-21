BAT offers to buys U.S. tobacco firm Reynolds in $47 billion deal

LONDON Oct 21 British American Tobacco
has offered to buy U.S. tobacco company Reynolds American Inc
in a $47 billion deal bringing together Newport, Kent
and Pall Mall cigarettes to create the U.S. market leader.
The British group, which has a 42 percent stake in Reynolds,
said its offer valued the company's shares at $56.50, of which
$24.13 would be in cash and $32.37 would be in BAT shares,
representing a premium of 20 percent over the closing price of
Reynolds common stock on Oct. 20.
The total consideration for the remaining 57.8 percent of
Reynolds would be $47 billion, of which approximately $20
billion would be in cash and $27 billion in BAT shares, it said
on Friday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Susan Thomas)