UPDATE 7-BAT offers to buy U.S. tobacco firm Reynolds in $47 billion deal

* Deal brings together Newport, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall
brands
* BAT offers $56.50 a share, a 20 pct premium
* BAT already owns 42 percent of U.S. group
* Cash and shares deal values 58 pct stake at $47 bln
* Reynolds' shares up 17 pct; BAT up 2.4 pct
* GRAPHIC - BAT and Reynolds shares: tmsnrt.rs/2eOkAUI
By Martinne Geller, Paul Sandle and Pamela Barbaglia
LONDON, Oct 21 British American Tobacco
has offered to buy out U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American
Inc in a $47 billion takeover that would create the
world's biggest listed tobacco company with brands including
Newport, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall.
The cash-and-stock deal would mark the return of BAT to the
lucrative and highly regulated U.S. market after a 12-year
absence, making it the only tobacco giant with a leading
presence in American and international markets.
It would also give the British company - which has been
bolstered by a strong share price since the country voted to
leave the European Union - more premium brands such as Camel
which it can sell in countries like Russia and Turkey where
demand for Western cigarettes is still growing.
The marriage would also unite each company's efforts in the
fast-developing world of e-cigarettes, which the companies say
are less dangerous than smoking - a habit that kills about six
million people worldwide each year.
BAT shares closed down almost 2.9 percent, while Reynolds
was up almost 7 percent in afternoon trading in New York.
Morningstar analyst Adam Fleck said the BAT decline could be
because "the price looks rich to us."
"Our take is that it is a little bit over valued," he said.
Moody's also said Friday it is reviewing BAT's A3 ratings
for a possible downgrade.
"Our decision to place BAT's ratings on review for downgrade
recognises that, while the acquisition will enhance BAT's
business profile, it could lead to a significant deterioration
in BAT's credit metrics," says Ernesto Bisagno a Moody's Vice
President and lead analyst for BAT.
A Reynolds takeover by BAT, which already owns 42 percent of
the U.S. group, has long been seen as part of an inevitable wave
of global consolidation in a mature industry. Yet the timing,
less than three weeks before a U.S. presidential election, was
unexpected.
"This proposed deal manages to be both entirely expected and
a surprise," Euromonitor analyst Shane MacGuill said.
The completion of last year's purchase by Reynolds of
Lorillard, which gave it the popular Newport brand, and the
current relative valuations of the two companies' shares were
the main reasons the deal was resurrected in recent weeks, said
three sources close to the situation.
"It moved very quickly on the back of the falling pound,"
said one of the sources, who all declined to be named in
discussing private matters. A final decision was made this week,
they said.
A 12 percent rise in BAT's shares since Britons opted for
Brexit in June, and a 7 percent fall for Reynolds, brought the
companies' trading multiples closer together, making a deal more
affordable, the sources said.
The move increased the value of the share element of the
offer for the U.S. shareholders of Reynolds, even as it made the
cash portion more costly for the UK company.
But one source likened the deal to simplifying Reynolds's
structure by removing the stake it does not own. "It's always
been on the cards," he said.
After the Brexit vote, shares in BAT soared to all-time
highs as investors bet the falling pound would lift the value of
overseas revenue. BAT, whose share appreciation is less
pronounced in dollar terms, does the vast majority of its
business outside the country. It has over 200 brands in over 200
markets.
The pound has lost about a fifth of its value against the
dollar since the EU referendum on June 23.
With little geographic overlap and therefore limited
antitrust issues, this deal is also a lot simpler than another
oft-speculated deal - that BAT would take over British rival
Imperial Brands, the source added.
Imperial shares were up 2 percent on Friday, with one
analyst saying a general reignition of consolidation in the
industry may be outweighing the fact that BAT is now unlikely to
bid for its rival in the near term.
Altria Group shares were up 4 percent in New York,
boosted by hopes that an enlarged BAT would push Swiss-based
market leader Philip Morris International to reunite with
the U.S. company. The Marlboro maker split into two in 2008,
when the risk of litigation in the United States was seen as a
deterrent to foreign companies.
CASH AND STOCK
Reynolds, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina,
acknowledged receipt of the unsolicited offer. This was made
public immediately after BAT's approach to the Reynolds board,
as required by U.S. securities regulators in cases where the
buyer is a big shareholder.
Reynolds said it would review the offer and respond in due
course.
The British group said its offer valued Reynolds's shares at
$56.50, of which $24.13 would be in cash and $32.37 would be in
BAT shares, representing a premium of 20 percent over the
closing price of Reynolds stock on Thursday. On Friday afternoon
Reynolds shares, at $53.73, were below the offer price.
Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said she expected Reynolds
to push for a higher price than the $47 billion BAT is offering
for the remaining 57.8 percent of the company. Under the offer,
$20 billion would be in cash and $27 billion in BAT shares.
One source estimated that BAT valued Reynolds's shares at
16.3 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), higher than what Reynolds paid for
Lorillard.
BAT Chief Executive Nicandro Durante, a long-distance runner
who hails from Sao Paolo, Brazil, said the deal would create a
U.S. market leader and the world's largest listed tobacco
company by net turnover and operating profit.
"The strategic rationale makes perfect sense," Guy Ellison,
an analyst at Investec Wealth & Investment, said. He cited a BAT
pivot toward the large U.S. market - whose profit pool is
protected by high barriers to entry - and improved scale in
vapour products like e-cigarettes, which all big tobacco
companies are investing in to offset declines in smoking.
BAT said the deal would add to earnings in the first year
after closure and estimated cost savings of about $400 million.
It is contingent on approval from independent members of the
Reynolds board who were not nominated by BAT.
COMING TO AMERICA
The recent strength of BAT's share price is also due to
geopolitical uncertainty leading investors to seek out stable,
dividend-yielding stocks like tobacco and other consumer
staples.
Shares in Reynolds fell to a 12-month low on Wednesday of
$43.38 after its third quarter earnings were 6 percent short of
market forecasts, Jefferies analysts said, on the back of a 1.5
percent fall in domestic cigarette volumes.
If successful, the takeover would be one of the biggest this
year globally. Including debt, this would be the largest UK
outbound M&A deal this year and the fourth largest of all-time,
according to Reuters data.
BAT stopped operating in the United States in 2004, when it
merged its U.S. subsidiary Brown & Williamson with R.J. Reynolds
to form Reynolds American.
Due to a series of high-profile U.S. lawsuits against
tobacco firms, the big four have all limited their exposure to
the market. Yet several cases have now been settled, which has
led analysts to speculate that international players could
return.
Imperial Brands waded into the U.S. market last year with
its $7 billion purchase of certain brands from Reynolds to ease
the $25 billion purchase of Lorillard.
Smoking rates in the United States and other western markets
are declining due to increasing health consciousness, and
greater regulation and taxes. Yet their addictive nature and
high profit margins make them a profitable business.
BAT is being advised by Centerview, Deutsche Bank and UBS.
BAT also said on Friday it had performed well in the first
nine months of the year, raising both revenue at constant rates
of exchange and cigarette volumes.
Year-to-date revenue grew 8.1 percent at constant rates of
exchange, it said, as its biggest brands sold 9.8 percent more
cigarettes.
(Additional reporting by Jilian Mincer in New York; editing by
Guy Faulconbridge, David Stamp and Chizu Nomiyama)