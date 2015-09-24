Japan Tobacco in talks to buy Reynolds American assets - Bloomberg

Sept 24 Japan Tobacco Inc is in
advanced talks to buy assets worth about $5 billion from
Reynolds American Inc, including some of the Natural
American Spirit tobacco brand, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
Reynolds American declined to comment while Japan Tobacco
could not be immediately reached for a comment outside regular
business hours.
The talks could still fall apart and the size of the deal
and nature of assets could change, Bloomberg said, citing people
familiar with the talks. (bloom.bg/1VdtN1O)
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)