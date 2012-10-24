版本:
New Issue - Reynolds American sells $2.55 bln in 3 parts

Oct 24 Reynolds American Inc on
Wednesday sold $2.55 billion of senior unsecured notes in three
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    Citigroup and J.P Morgan were the joint active bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: REYNOLDS AMERICAN
    
TRANCHE 1
AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 1.05 PCT    MATURITY    10/30/2015   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.859   FIRST PAY   04/30/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 1.098 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/31/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 70 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.1 BLN    COUPON 3.25 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.864   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.266 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/31/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
   
TRANCHE 3
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/01/2042   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.099   FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.807 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/31/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 190 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

