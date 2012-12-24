Carlyle takes on KKR in race for Reynolds and Reynolds-sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 24 Private equity firms Carlyle
Group LP and KKR & Co LP have emerged as the lead
contenders to take over Reynolds and Reynolds, a software
company hoping to sell itself for $5 billion, three people
familiar with the matter said.
Dayton, Ohio-based Reynolds, which provides business
management software for auto dealers in North America and
Europe, had hired technology-focused investment bank Qatalyst
Partners to run a sale, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters in October.
The process has progressed and is now in its final stages,
though no decision is expected before January, the sources said.
Reynolds may be sold to Carlyle or KKR for between $4
billion and $5 billion, less than the company had hoped, one of
the people added.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the
negotiations are confidential. Spokesmen for Reynolds, Carlyle
and KKR declined to comment.
Reynolds sells software tools that allow car dealers to run
their operations, including providing car dealer websites,
digital advertising and marketing services, as well as data
archiving.
Reynolds was founded in 1866 by Lucius Reynolds and his
brother-in-law as a company that prints standardized business
forms. It started to serve automotive retailers as major clients
in the 1920s.
In October 2006, the company was acquired by Universal
Computer Systems (UCS) for $2.8 billion. The merged company
retained the Reynolds name and is currently headed by Chairman
and Chief Executive Bob Brockman, who used to run UCS.
Brockman's $2.8 billion buyout was funded primarily by a
group of investors that included Goldman Sachs Capital Partners,
the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and
Vista Equity Partners.