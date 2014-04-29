Chipmaker RF Micro forecasts 1st-quarter results above estimates

April 29 RF Micro Devices Inc, whose
chips are used to connect mobile devices to networks, forecast
quarterly results above analysts' estimates due to higher demand
from smartphone makers like Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co.
RF Micro forecast adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share
and revenue of about $305 million for the first quarter ending
June.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 11 cents per
share on revenue of $277 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
RF Micro's radio frequency chips are also used in notebooks
and tablets as well as radar equipment. Samsung is the company's
biggest customer.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee and Supantha Mukherjee in
Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)