RF Micro reports profit; revenue rises 48 pct

US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
Oct 22 RF Micro Devices Inc reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly revenue, benefiting from increased demand for its chips used in Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co smartphones.
RF Micro, whose chips are used in everything from handsets to radar equipment, reported net income of $5.9 million, or 2 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $16.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $310.7 million from $209.7 million.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
* United Bankshares-on April 7, filed amendment to articles of incorporation to increase number of authorized shares of co's stock to 200 million shares
* EEStor Corporation says it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement of units to raise gross proceeds of up to c$3 million