RF Micro reports profit; revenue rises 48 pct

Oct 22 RF Micro Devices Inc reported a 48 percent rise in quarterly revenue, benefiting from increased demand for its chips used in Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co smartphones.

RF Micro, whose chips are used in everything from handsets to radar equipment, reported net income of $5.9 million, or 2 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $16.5 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $310.7 million from $209.7 million.