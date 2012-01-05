UPDATE 2-RF Micro Q3 rev falls on low Chinese demand

* Q3 rev about $225 mln vs $278.8 mln yr-ago

* Says 2G demand "significantly below" customer forecasts

* Shares fall 13 pct in after-market trade

Jan 5 RF Micro Devices Inc posted a 19 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower mobile wireless chip demand in China, sending the chipmaker's shares down about 13 percent in extended trade.

The company, whose chips are used by cellphone makers such as Nokia and Motorola Mobility, posted third-quarter revenue of about $225 million, down from $278.8 million a year ago.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said in a statement it expects gross margin for the quarter to fall by 9 points sequentially on lower revenue, lower factory utilization, and inventory reserves.

"Sales of 2G components to China-based customers for entry-level handsets were below expectations," RF Micro Devices said.

However, sales of components for 3G/4G smartphones rose about 16 percent sequentially.

Shares of the company, which closed at $5.64 on Thursday on the Nasdaq, fell to $4.90 in after-market trade.