UPDATE 2-RF Micro forecasts weak 2nd qtr on order delays

July 24 Chipmaker RF Micro Devices Inc forecast weak second-quarter revenue on a slow economy and order delays from smartphone makers, sending its shares down 6 percent in trading after the bell.

RF Micro, which supplies cellular radio frequency chips for use in mobile devices like handsets, notebooks and tablets, forecast second-quarter revenue to be flat to down about 5 percent, compared with the first quarter.

It forecast adjusted earnings in the range of breakeven per share to 1 cent per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share, on revenue of $222 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RF Micro said on a conference call that three of its customers forecast weak quarters, leading to delay in orders.

The company counts Nokia Oyj, Research in Motion Ltd and HTC Corp among its customers.

While RIM delayed the launch of its next-generation smartphones to next year, Nokia and HTC forecast weak quarters, citing microeconomic uncertainty.

For the first quarter, the company posted a loss of $19.1 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a profit of $8.9 million, or 3 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $202.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 1 cent per share, on revenue of $201.9 million.

Rivals Skyworks Inc and NXP Semiconductors NV reported better-than-expected quarterly results on higher demand for chips used in smartphones and related software.

Greensboro, North Carolina-based RF Micro's shares closed at $4.29 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. They were at $4.03 in extended trading.