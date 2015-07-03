Apax poised for 450 mln euro Dutch online retail deal -newspaper

AMSTERDAM, July 3 British private equity firm
Apax is close to a 450 million euro ($499 million)
deal to buy RFS Holland Holding, a major operator of online
retailers in the Netherlands, Dutch newspaper Financieele
Dagblad reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited anonymous sources with knowledge of the
deal. Apax and RFS declined comment.
Privately held RFS operates Wehkamp.nl, originally a popular
mail-order catalogue, and household goods retailer Fonq.nl. Both
compete against the dominant web store Bol.com, owned by Ahold
, with Amazon only a minor player in the
Netherlands.
Wehkamp made headlines in 2013 when it announced plans to
spend 80 million euros to build what it said would be the
world's largest automated distribution system, able to deliver
80,00 packages a day.
In 2014 RFS reported operating profit of 29 million euros on
sales of 498 million euros.
($1 = 0.9012 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)