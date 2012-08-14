版本:
New Issue-RGA sells $400 mln in debentures

Aug 14 Reinsurance Group of America Inc 
on Tuesday sold $400 million of fixed-to-floating rate
subordinated debentures, said market sources.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million.
    Barclays, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC 

AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 6.2 PCT     MATURITY     9/15/2042
TYPE SUB DEBS   ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   12/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT   8/21/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          CALLABLE     9/15/2022

