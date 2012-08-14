New Issue-RGA sells $400 mln in debentures

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Reinsurance Group of America Inc on Tuesday sold $400 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. Barclays, UBS and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.2 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2042 TYPE SUB DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 8/21/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 9/15/2022
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.