UPDATE 1-Bankrupt RG Steel delays auction of two plants

* Sale of plants in Baltimore and Warren, Ohio, postponed
* Added time sought to find "stalking horse" bidder
* Plant in Wheeling, West Virginia, being sold on Tuesday
July 31 An auction to sell two steel plants
under RG Steel's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings has been
delayed, according to a document filed on Tuesday in Delaware's
bankruptcy court.
The auction of the company's Sparrows Point plant in
Baltimore, and a plant in Warren, Ohio, were postponed to Aug. 7
at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) The auction will be held at the New York
office of the company's law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
The court filing said that the sale of a third plant in
Wheeling, West Virginia, was being held on Tuesday as originally
scheduled.
The filing did not say why the auction sale of the two
plants was postponed. An attorney for the company and the
company's investment banker did not immediately return a call
for comment.
The Baltimore Sun reported that United States Steelworkers
Local 9477 members in Baltimore were told the Sparrows Point
auction has been delayed as RG Steel seeks an additional week to
find a lead, or "stalking horse," bidder for the property.
Last week, the Sun reported that -- in addition to a number
of scrap dealers -- three bidders have emerged as potential
operators of all or part of the Sparrows Point steel mill. They
were Brazilian steelmaker CSN, Optima Fund Management/Metinvest,
a Ukraine-based company, and U.S. steelmaker Nucor Inc.
A Nucor spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters on
Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from CSN or Optima.
RG Steel LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on
May 31, saying it could not overcome the deterioration of the
steel market and would sell off the three plants it bought last
year from Russian steelmaker Severstal for $1.2
billion.