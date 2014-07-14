RHB hires Credit Suisse to advise on Malaysia's three-way bank merger-sources

July 14 RHB Capital has hired Credit Suisse to advise on Malaysia's three-way banking merger, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Last week, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society Bhd > received regulatory approval to begin merger talks to create a mega Islamic bank.

Credit Suisse declined to comment, while RHB did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. (Reporting by Ngui Yantoultra and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matt Driskill)