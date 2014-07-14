版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 15:55 BJT

RHB hires Credit Suisse to advise on Malaysia's three-way bank merger-sources

July 14 RHB Capital has hired Credit Suisse to advise on Malaysia's three-way banking merger, people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Last week, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, RHB Capital and Malaysia Building Society Bhd > received regulatory approval to begin merger talks to create a mega Islamic bank.

Credit Suisse declined to comment, while RHB did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. (Reporting by Ngui Yantoultra and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Matt Driskill)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐