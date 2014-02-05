Rheinmetall wins contract to supply propellant powder to Nexter

FRANKFURT Feb 5 German defence group
Rheinmetall said it struck a 10-year deal to supply
propellant power for ammunition to French peer Nexter.
Rheinmetall said on Wednesday the contract, which is worth a
three-digit million euro sum, would focus on both existing types
of medium and large calibre ammunition for domestic and
international markets as well as new types of ammunition for new
markets.
Rheinmetall said the agreement would make a material
contribution to capacity utilisation at the Aschau, Germany and
Wimmis, Switzerland plants of its unit Rheinmetall Nitrochemie,
one of Europe's biggest producers of propellant powder.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)