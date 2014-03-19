版本:
Germany says Rheinmetall can't deliver combat simulator to Russia

BERLIN, March 19 The German government said on Wednesday that defence contractor Rheinmetall's plan to deliver combat simulation kit to Russia was unacceptable in light of the diplomatic showdown with Moscow over its military occupation of Crimea.

The economy ministry, asked by Reuters about Rheinmetall's intention to honour contractual obligations to deliver about 100 million euros ($139 million) worth of technology to a Russian combat training centre, said it was in contact with the firm.

"The German government considers the export of the combat simulation centre to Russia unacceptable in the current circumstances," the ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

"The government is in contact with the company. At the moment no such export is foreseen," said the ministry.

Rheinmetall had said earlier on Wednesday that it intended to complete the delivery of the equipment, which was ordered about two years ago. The company said it had no further orders outstanding from Russia or Ukraine. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin)
