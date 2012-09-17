版本:
中国
2012年 9月 17日

BRIEF-RHI says has to adapt Brazil project

VIENNA, Sept 17 RHI AG : * Eans-news: RHI AG / RHI adapts Brazil project (e)= * Says higher import duties, new anti-dumping duties by Brazil has created new

framework for investments * Says we cannot maintain our original plan in its existing form

