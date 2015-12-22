版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 20:18 BJT

LKQ Corp to buy Italy's Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts

Dec 22 Auto parts supplier LKQ Corp said it agreed to buy the holding company of Italy's Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia SpA in a deal valued at 1.04 billion euros ($1.14 billion) on an enterprise basis.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2016, LKQ said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

