Rhino Resources profit beats estimates on lower costs

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Coal producer Rhino Resource Partners LP reported a better-than-expected profit on lower operating costs.
Net income rose to $13 million, or 46 cents per share, for the second quarter from $9.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue marginally rose to $90 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $81.37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cost of operations fell 11 percent to $60.2 million.
Rhino shares closed at $13.34 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.