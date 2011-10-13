RHJ in talks with General Atlantic over BHF -paper

FRANKFURT Oct 13 Private equity investor RHJ RHJI.BR is in talks with General Atlantic Partners about reviving its bid to buy Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit BHF, German daily Financial Times Deutschland said in an advance copy of its Friday edition.

RHJ is also in talks with Pamplona, an investment company run by Russian banker Alex Knaster, the paper said, without citing sources.

RHJ needs to get a deal done by November, by which time its rights to exclusive negotiations with Deutsche Bank expire, FTD said.

Deutsche Bank and RHJ declined to comment.

Earlier this month Germany's markets regulator BaFin told RHJ that it believed the private equity house was unable to fund the deal and therefore needed to withdraw its application to buy BHF. [ID:nL5E7L90UC]

In July, RHJ International said it was in exclusive negotiations to acquire BHF, adding that it planned to finance the purchase with the support of co-investors.

The costs of funding BHF once it is split from Deutsche Bank have risen due to strains in the inter-bank lending market, a factor that has deterred potential partners for co-investor Kleinwort Benson. [ID:nL5E7JO2EI]

Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer ever since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion-euro purchase of Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010.

Deutsche Bank's initial plan to sell BHF to LGT [LGT.UL], owned by the royal family of Liechtenstein, was scuppered in April after the deal was blocked by German regulator BaFin. [ID:nLDE73H09J]

BHF is a 150-year-old institution with roughly 1,500 employees and 40 billion euros ($53 billion) in client assets under management. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, editing by Matthew Lewis)