版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 23:13 BJT

Kleinwort Benson owner RHJI escapes break-up bid

BRUSSELS, June 18 RHJ International, the Brussels-based owner of London brokerage Kleinwort Benson, escaped a hedge fund bid to break it up after shareholders rejected a motion to do so at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

It means the company's offer to buy BHF-Bank from Germany's Deutsche Bank remains.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐