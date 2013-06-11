RHJI's main shareholder says against breaking up company

* Funds led by Equilibria want to break up RHJI
* Franklin Equity Group says it supports management
BRUSSELS, June 11 Franklin Equity Group, the
biggest shareholder in RHJ International, said on
Tuesday it will not support a proposal to break up the owner of
private bank Kleinwort Benson.
A group of hedge funds led by Geneva-based Equilibria
Capital Management have demanded the break up of Belgium-based
RHJI, citing poor share performance and "erratic"
strategy.
"We share in the frustration over the company's performance
in the past few years. However, we currently support
management," Edwin Lugo, portfolio manager at Franklin Equity
Group, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Franklin holds 15.5 percent of the group, according to
Reuters data, while shareholders pushing for a break-up
represent 4 percent of RHJI.
The shareholder group, which also includes Britain's Polar
Capital, French Mantra Investissement and Spain's Alpha Plus, is
asking RHJI to abandon its initiative to buy Deutsche Bank's
BHF-Bank unit.
The group wants RHJI's 200 million euro ($265 million)
acquisition war chest to be handed over to shareholders instead.
RHJI has said that ditching the bid might incur charges from
Deutsche Bank, as the seller, and its co-investors.
Shareholders will vote on the proposals at RHJI's annual
meeting on June 18.