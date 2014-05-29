Providence, RI, sues Santander for discriminatory housing lending

BRIEF-City Holding Co provides Q1 guidance
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1 towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of 2016 and high reported for q4 2016
BOSTON May 29 The city of Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday said it filed a federal lawsuit against Santander Bank alleging it refused to make prime mortgages available in minority neighborhoods.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, claims that since 2009, Santander deliberately reduced its lending in minority neighborhoods while expanding in predominately white neighborhoods, violating the U.S. Fair Housing Act.
"Many borrowers in minority neighborhoods are qualified for prime loans, but Santander has written them off," Providence Mayor Angel Taveras said in a press release announcing the lawsuit. A spokesman for Santander was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Scott Malone)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat
NEW YORK, April 19 Wealthfront Inc, the digital financial advice company, will begin letting some customers borrow against their investment accounts in its first foray into lending.