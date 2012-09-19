Mayor of struggling Central Falls, R.I. quits amid probe

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 Charles Moreau, the mayor of impoverished Central Falls, Rhode Island, resigned on Wednesday.
Mayor Moreau said in a letter to the Rhode Island Secretary of State early on Wednesday that his resignation would be effective at noon (1600 GMT), a state spokesman confirmed.
There were also reports by local news outlets, citing unnamed sources, that Moreau is expected to plead guilty to as yet unknown federal charges possibly related to a long-running investigation into contracts to board up the city's many foreclosed homes.
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.