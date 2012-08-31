CORRECTED-Hedge funds get headache from German hospital tussle

(Corrects figure in first paragraph to $3.9 billion from $3.2
billion)
By Ludwig Burger and Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT Aug 31 Dozens of deal-starved merger
arbitrage hedge funds in New York, London and Monaco got more
than they bargained for when they piled into what looked to be a
straightforward $3.9 billion German hospitals takeover.
The proposed takeover of German hospital group
Rhoen-Klinikum by healthcare conglomerate Fresenius
, first announced in April, looked like an attractive
bet for these arbitrageurs amid a global dearth of M&A trading
opportunities.
But completion of the deal was scuppered in June when rival
Germany hospital group Asklepios effectively blocked the bid by
buying a 5 percent stake in Rhoen.
The hedge funds got caught out as Rhoen's shares tumbled and
they could get burned again if potential efforts to revive the
deal come to nothing.
There has already been a lot of talk about attempts to
salvage Fresenius's bid for Rhoen with various negotiations
between the groups.
But the tussle is still no nearer a resolution four months
on from the original deal.
One UK-based situations-driven investor called it "the worst
takeover deal I have ever been involved in."
"I get up at 2.45 every morning so that I can call all my
contacts in Europe," one U.S. investor lamented. "It's a
complete mess."
It seemed like a good idea at the time because it was one of
the few M&A deals around.
Global M&A activity in the first eight months of the year
was down 18 percent from the year ago period, Thomson Reuters
data shows. August was the slowest month for deal-making in
Europe since April 2009.
"Around the globe hardly anything else is happening due to
the uncertainty in the euro zone," one fund manager said.
Fresenius's original offer for Rhoen was at a juicy premium
of more than 50 percent. This rich offer prompted a rush by
hedge-fund investors, including U.S. investor John Paulson, to
buy the target's shares on the open market for slightly less
than the offer price, aiming to tender them to Fresenius and
turn a profit.
Estimates for what percentage of Rhoen's shares are held by
situation-driven funds range from 30-40 percent.
The hedge funds were not initially concerned about an
unusually high minimum acceptance threshold of 90 percent for
Rhoen shareholders because they believed that unless a
competitive bid emerged, no one in their right mind would not
sell their stake at such a good price.
But they did not reckon with a gatecrasher. On June 29, the
original tender period's last trading day, unlisted rival
Asklepios bought its stake of more than 5 percent in Rhoen,
stopping the deal in its tracks.
Asklepios, controlled by headstrong founder Bernard
Broermann, showed no inclination to launch a rival bid but
seemed instead to want to sabotage the Fresenius deal, which one
source said Broermann viewed as a threat to his company's growth
strategy.
REVIVAL HOPES
Rhoen shares went into a tailspin, plunging 20 percent in a
matter of days. Trading volumes in Rhoen shares over the last 90
days have soared to levels three times above the year-earlier
period.
The share price recovered some lost ground when Rhoen
founder and chairman Eugen Muench -- who had championed the
initial deal while sidestepping his own management board --
expressed confidence the proposed tie-up could be revived.
Fresenius, for its part, said it would decide in August
whether it could breathe new life into the deal, setting off
some intense boardroom haggling.
Fresenius, which also makes infusion drugs and tube feeding
gear, needs the backing of Rhoen's two boards for regulatory
reasons and has to come up with ways to keep Broermann and two
other healthcare industry investors seen as hostile to Fresenius
at bay.
Sources have said Fresenius is ready to lower the acceptance
hurdle to just over 50 percent of Rhoen shares from 90 percent.
As a result, merger arbitrage investors, who had not already
given up on the deal, took heart.
"Logic dictates the deal gets done," one London-based
investor said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Although he
also showed his frustration by adding: "What's preventing the
deal? We don't know what's motivating people."
But as September approaches, he and his peers are still
being kept on the edge of their seats. It remains unclear
whether Fresenius will push ahead with a new approach. Sources
said that the company would decide early next week.
In the meantime, the hedge fund investors, most of which
struggle to pronounce the names of the German companies
involved, are forced to call to bankers incessantly as well as
investor relations departments, advisors and journalists, in the
hope of finding some clarity.
"The failed deal on the last day of trading in June really
hurt people's performance for the month on that day. There is a
real fear that this will happen again on the last day of trading
in August," the investor added.
