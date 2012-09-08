Rhoen CEO: shareholders won't block strategy moves -paper

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Rhoen-Klinikum Chief
Executive Wolfgang Pfoehler does not believe shareholders will
hinder further strategic steps after its takeover by rival
Fresenius failed, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
said on Saturday.
"I do not believe that our new shareholders will pursue a
policy of blocking," Pfoehler told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an
interview.
Rhoen and Fresenius were prevented from striking a deal
after rival healthcare companies Asklepios and B. Braun bought
large enough stakes in Rhoen to sabotage a takeover.
Asklepios had viewed a Fresenius Rhoen combination as a
threat to its own growth strategy, a source told Reuters.
Pfoehler said he still considers it strategically logical
for two large private clinic operators to merge.