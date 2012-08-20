版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 01:54 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's maintains Rhoen's Baa2 rating on review for downgrade

Aug 20 Rhoen Klinikum AG : * Moody's maintains rhoen's baa2 rating on review for downgrade * Rpt-moody's maintains rhoen's baa2 rating on review for downgrade

