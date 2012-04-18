Sales of financial adviser firms rose in Q1-Schwab

April 18 Merger and acquisition activity among registered investment advisers (RIAs) rose in the first quarter and bigger deals were completed as more advisers went independent, according to Charles Schwab Corp's adviser services arm.

The number of advisers who sold or merged their firms rose to 17 from 15 in the year-earlier quarter and from 13 in the fourth quarter of last year, Schwab said in a report.

The results "demonstrate the health and vigor of the RIA industry. As we know, capital is very opportunistic, and it's flowing in the RIA space," said Jon Beatty, senior vice president of client development for Schwab Advisor Services.

Total assets under management of the acquired firms jumped to just under $24 billion from $7.6 billion a year earlier and $6.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

Part of the large rise in assets related to AMG Wealth Partners' acquisition of Veritable, LP, a firm that manages over $10 billion in assets for nearly 200 ultra-high-net-worth families.

"But even when you pull that out of the $24 billion, it was still a very healthy quarter," Beatty said. "Seven deals of the 17 were north of $1 billion, so by and large it was a quarter full of good-sized deals."

Nine of the transactions involved advisers leaving big traditional brokerages in favor of the independent model.

National acquiring firms, such as High Tower and Focus Financial, which buy controlling stakes in firms and also acquire them out of the big traditional brokerages, were involved in 53 percent of the deals.

Intrachannel deals, often involving RIAs who are nearing retirement or looking to build their practices through affiliations with larger firms by combining with other RIAs, rather than banks of consolidators, made up 35 percent of the transactions.

Regional banks bought 6 percent of the firms, while the rest were bought by private equity and financial services companies. National banks were not involved in any of the deals.

Schwab has been tracking M&A transactions among RIAs since 2004. It focuses mainly on firms that serve high-net-worth individuals, firms that manage at least $50 million in assets, and brokers breaking away from big traditional brokerages.