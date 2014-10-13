版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 13:27 BJT

BRIEF-Riber signs global distribution agreement for Intercovamex PVD systems

Oct 13 Riber SA :

* Signs distribution agreement with Intercovamex, a company specialized in innovative Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) processes

* Says to become exclusive distributor of Intercovamex PVD systems in U.S.A, Russia, India, China, UK, France and French speaking part of Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
