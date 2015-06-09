Swiss competition regulator probes Tamedia's Ricardo purchase

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH, June 9 Switzerland's competition regulator will investigate Tamedia's deal to buy South African-owned Ricardo because it could lead to a dominant position in the market for classified advertisements for jobs, it said on Tuesday.
Tamedia, which publishes Swiss national newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, said in February it would buy Ricardo from South African media company Naspers for 240 million Swiss francs ($259 million), pending regulatory approval.
Tamedia said at the time it was seeking to strengthen its position in the Swiss online market through Ricardo, which operates online marketplace ricardo.ch, car platform autoricardo.ch and general classifieds website olx.ch.
"There are indications that this acquisition will create or strengthen a dominant position in the field of job-classifieds," Switzerland's WEKO watchdog said in a statement, adding it would also look into the implications of the deal for online car platforms in German-speaking regions of the country.
The investigation will take place within four months, WEKO said.
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.