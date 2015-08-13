UK court orders arrest of Nicaraguans for non-payment of ADM rice

* More than 6,500 tonnes of rice in dispute
* Court imposes jail terms of up to 18 months
By David Brough
LONDON, Aug 13 London's High Court has issued an
arrest order against the owner and a senior officer of a
Nicaraguan grains business for failing to pay millions of
dollars owed to commodities house Archer Daniels Midland
for rice imports, ADM and court papers said.
The case highlights a trend in which falling commodity
prices have led to an increase in requests through courts for
worldwide asset-freezing orders against companies that have not
met the terms of their sales contracts.
Some lawyers in London say applying for such orders from the
English High Court has become more common as commodities
companies, among others, use this mechanism as a key weapon in a
creditor's armoury against defaulting counterparties.
A dozen worldwide freezing order and contempt cases have
been heard by the London High Court over the last couple of
years, these lawyers say.
In the ADM case, over 6,500 metric tonnes of U.S.-origin
rice was shipped to the importer, Corcosa - Corporacion
Comercializadora de Granos Basicos, in 2011 and 2012, under six
sale contracts in dispute.
Each of those contracts is governed by English law and
subject to arbitration by London-based GAFTA - the Grain and
Feed Trade Association.
ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said, "On July 21, ADM and
its subsidiary ADM Rice, Inc. obtained sanctions from the UK
High Court in London against a Nicaraguan company named
Corporación Comercializadora de Granos Básicos ("Corcosa"); its
owner and president, Enrique Jose Delgadillo Aguirre; and Mr.
Delgadillo's daughter and the executive director of the company,
Vanessa Auxiliadora Delgadillo Sacasa."
The court imposed prison sentences of up to 18 months on
Enrique and Vanessa Delgadillo after it found they had
disregarded its orders, Anderson said.
The move followed a 2014 arbitration award in which the
GAFTA Tribunal in London determined that Corcosa and the
Delgadillos had misappropriated $2.5 million in rice shipped to
Nicaragua by ADM, lawyers close to the case said.
Court papers seen by Reuters confirmed the sanctions against
Enrique and Vanessa Delgadillo.
A source close to ADM said Corcosa had not engaged with the
court so no defence was filed. Reuters could not independently
confirm this.
Reuters visited Corcosa's registered address in Managua but
was unable to locate the family. Attempts by Reuters to contact
lawyers for Corcosa and Enrique and Vanessa Delgadillo were
unsuccessful.
Nicaragua's Chamber of Commerce said its files on the
company had not been updated for two years, and that it did not
know whether Corcosa remained in business.
Previously, Corcosa had paid for rice it received from ADM.
ADM is studying options for executing the arrest warrants in
Britain, the United States or other countries, and for seizing
assets belonging to Corcosa or the Delgadillo family, Anderson
said.
Christopher Swart of Holman Fenwick Willan, ADM's lawyers,
called the case "another example of the English courts'
willingness to engage in international disputes where a link to
this jurisdiction can be established".
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Enrique
Andres Pretel in San Jose; and Antonio Blanco in Managua;
Editing by Dale Hudson)