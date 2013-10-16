Privately held Rice Energy prepares IPO -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 Privately-held natural gas
exploration and production company Rice Energy is planning for
an initial public offering that could value the company at as
much as $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Rice Energy, which was founded by a former BlackRock Inc
portfolio manager and his children, has already filed a
confidential registration statement with U.S. regulators, three
of the people said, asking not to be identified because the
matter is not public.
It has tapped Barclays PLC to lead the IPO, two of
the people said.
The family-owned company, which has focused its efforts on
Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale and Ohio's Utica shale, could
have an enterprise value between $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion,
according to one of the people. The company is targetting early
2014 for its IPO, the people said.
Private equity firm Natural Gas Partners (NGP) has also
backed the company. Since 2011, NGP has committed to invest up
to $400 million with Rice Energy.
The firm was founded by former BlackRock portfolio manager
Daniel Rice and his children. Rice left BlackRock last year in
the wake of a potential conflict of interest that involved the
energy company.
The possible conflict stemmed from a joint venture formed
with Alpha Natural Resources and a subsidiary of the natural gas
drilling company founded by Rice. BlackRock increased its
ownership in Alpha Natural Resources after the joint venture was
formed.
Rice's son Toby Rice is chief executive of the company.
Barclays declined to comment, while Rice Energy could not be
immediately reached for comment.