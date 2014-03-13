Newly public Rice Energy posts loss as costs rise

March 13 Natural gas producer Rice Energy Inc , which went public two months ago, posted a fourth-quarter loss as costs rose.

The company's net loss for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $8.7 million, 7 cents per share.

Rice said production costs, an expense related to depreciation, depletion and amortization and loss on derivative instruments led to the loss.

Rice Energy, founded by former BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Daniel Rice and his family in 2007, has assets in Pennsylvania's Marcellus shale field and Ohio's Utica.