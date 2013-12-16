版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 16日 星期一 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies up 18.1 percent premarket

NEW YORK Dec 16 RiceBran Technologies : * Up 18.1 percent to $5.49 in premarket
