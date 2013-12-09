Natural gas company Rice Energy files for IPO

Dec 9 Natural gas exploration and production
company Rice Energy Inc said it had filed with U.S. regulators
to go public.
Reuters reported in October that the privately held company,
founded by former BlackRock Inc portfolio manager Daniel
Rice and his children, planned a stock offering that could value
the company at up to $2.5 billion.
The company said on Monday it had confidentially submitted a
draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission and expected to launch the IPO in the first quarter
of 2014.
Separately, Alpha Natural Resources Inc said it
would sell its 50 percent interest in its shale joint venture
with Rice Energy for $200 million in shares in the IPO and $100
million in cash.
Alpha and Rice Energy entered into the joint venture in 2010
to develop a portion of Alpha's Marcellus natural gas holdings
in Greene County, Pennsylvania.