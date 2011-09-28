INSIGHT-How to borrow $10 million

| LONDON, Sept 28
London one evening last July, as art investors bid millions for
an 18th-century painting of a horse, the sons and daughters of
the capital's super-rich were going through their paces in a
simulated auction.
In an upstairs room in London's plush St James's district,
around 30 people mostly in their 20s chatted politely in fluent
English, their accents Russian, Arabic, South Asian and Chinese.
After a three-course dinner of salmon and roast lamb, the
programme began: a role-play in which teams bid in an imaginary
auction for various works of art.
A crew of experts was on hand to advise on the value of the
pieces. The bidding gathered pace. Staff took fake phone calls
and bid on behalf of "mystery buyers". A young woman shouted
encouragement in Arabic. One team bid hard, driving prices far
higher than the recommended valuations. At the last minute they
pulled out, landing rivals with an exorbitant bill. A large
plasma screen showed the real-life bidding going on downstairs.
George Stubbs' "Gimcrack on Newmarket Heath" sold for 22.4
million pounds ($35 million), making it the third most valuable
Old Master ever sold at auction.
For the young would-be buyers, the event was one of a series
of workshops aimed at grooming them for the responsibilities of
inheriting vast wealth. A taster of how to invest in
alternatives to stocks and bonds, the session showed how some of
their 'high net worth' parents are protecting their wealth from
the market ructions of the financial crisis.
But it went further. It also showed the young investors how
they could boost their budgets by offering art in their
collections as collateral for loans.
"It's a way for them to get liquidity out of the art
collection to invest back into their business or buy other new
business," said Suzanne Gyorgy, a New York-based art finance
manager at Citi's private banking arm, which organised the
event.
Art used to be known as an "investment of passion"; today
for those who can pay, it is a form of haven. Demand for art,
watches, rare wines, vintage cars, boats and wine expanded in
2010 as the world's super-rich rebounded from the 2008 financial
crisis, according to a report by Capgemini and Merrill Lynch in
June. A 300-bottle collection of Chateau Lafite-Rothschild sold
at auction earlier this month in Hong Kong for $540,000, the
highest value lot achieved at any wine auction in the world
during 2011.
The Christie's lesson went beyond using alternative assets
to hedge a portfolio. When the players' budgets ran out, they
could borrow against the value of what they already owned.
That's an increasingly common phenomenon as stock market
volatility climbs back towards levels seen after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers, financial advisers say. At a time of tight
credit for all, more of the world's wealthy are using such
collections to finance property purchases and inject capital
into their businesses.
Significantly, many of the people who are borrowing against
such assets are financial professionals, who made their wealth
in banking, hedge funds or private equity.
"Typically it is a hedge fund manager, private equity
manager or entrepreneur who has a private art collection that's
on their wall," Gyorgy said.
BUFF CREDIT
Interest in setting up such facilities started to spike in
summer, in anticipation of market volatility that hit in August,
Gyorgy says. The S&P 500 index is currently about 8 percent
below where it started the year; even safe-haven gold has
slumped in recent days.
Such deals are limited to the top end of the market, using
works valued above $1 million. The best terms are offered on Old
Masters, pieces by the likes of Thomas Gainsborough or
Michaelangelo, as well as impressionists such as Claude Monet.
Another top-end group includes Andy Warhol, referred to in the
trade as "post-war contemporary". Gyorgy won't name any
paintings that have been used in this way, for fear of revealing
the identity of the borrowers.
Pierre Valentin, a partner at London-based law firm Withers,
specialises in commercial transactions involving art, antiques
and design. He says more banks are now looking into offering
similar services, mainly to open up relationships with a
lucrative client base among the newly rich.
"Usually the banks are not just interested in making a loan
against the art, they are interested in the relationship as a
whole," he said. Due diligence for such transactions can be
complex so the loans are large -- typically $10-$50 million,
Valentin says. He was once involved in a $100 million loan.
"Banks tend to prefer fine art, paintings, rather than the
decorative art but I've been involved in transactions where
furniture may be involved, silver or sculptures, even vintage
cars," he says.
Martin Rapaport, chairman of diamond services company
Rapaport Group, says owners of top-quality precious stones have
also started to use these as collateral in financial
transactions, repeating a trend he saw in the first days of the
crisis in 2008.
"We know it happened in 2008 and I expect to see more of
(it) this year. The stock market fell so much recently so these
people are looking at tangible assets like high end diamonds,"
he told Reuters.
NEW MEDICIS
At the root of this trend is the fact that such assets are
proving better stores of value than investments such as
equities. Their value is still appreciating, driven by huge
demand from the fast-growing rich of Asia and Russia. David
Prager, director of communications at diamond miner De Beers,
said the firm's prices rose by an "unprecedented" 35 percent in
the first half of 2011. "That was driven by big increases in
consumer demand, particularly in China and India."
The first half of 2011 saw a record 944 artworks sell for
more than $1 million, according to Artprice, a consultant
tracking the international art market. The previous record was
735 lots in the first half of 2008.
Prominent super-rich art buyers include U.S. billionaire and
hedge fund manager Steve A. Cohen, and the London-based
billionaire owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich, who
was widely reported to have snapped up paintings by Lucian Freud
and Francis Bacon in New York in 2008 for a combined total of
$120 million. Ronald Lauder, the cosmetics magnate, paid $135
million for a portrait by Gustav Klimt in 2006, then the highest
known price ever paid for a painting. In 2010, a Picasso sold to
an anonymous buyer for a world auction record of $106.5 million,
just shading the $104.3 million paid for a Giacometti statue
earlier the same year.
Private deals struck away from the public gaze have fetched
even more astronomical sums, as collectors pay up for works
valued for their investment potential as well as their beauty.
Jussi Pylkkanen, president of Christie's Europe, has likened
the modern collectors of such works to the Medicis, the Italian
dynasty of art patrons. The phrase comes from the idea that the
great Italian merchants found the best workmen from around the
world and brought them to Florence, Venice or Rome where they
would work as court painters.
But if there are similarities between the new collectors and
the Renaissance dynasty, there is also a notable difference.
Where the original Medicis built one of Europe's mightiest
banks, The Medici Bank, the "new Medicis" that Pylkkanen has
identified are using the arts as a refuge from investments in
financial services that have become less and less reliable. With
interest rates low and stock markets so volatile, alternative
investments offer investors the chance to buy assets with little
correlation to global financial markets.
"I've got clients who are looking for something a bit
different to do after falling out of favour with stock markets,"
said Chris Belcher, a partner at law firm Mills & Reeve who
specialises in