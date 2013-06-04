Canada grain handlers Richardson, Cargill plot divergent paths

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 4
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 4 Canadian grain
handler and processor Richardson International Ltd will look to
the United States for growth by acquisitions, while Cargill Ltd
favors building on its existing Canadian facilities,
senior executives with the companies told Reuters.
The two agribusiness companies are also expanding their
canola-crushing capacity, and say they are counting on farmers
raising yields, rather than planting more land with the
yellow-flowering oilseed, to supply the plants.
Cargill hired Jeff Vassart as its new Canadian president
last week, while Richardson President Curt Vossen is planning
the next move for a company that this year completed its
biggest-ever acquisition.
Canada has become more attractive to global grain handlers
since Ottawa scrapped the Canadian Wheat Board's marketing
monopoly for the western provinces in 2012.
Richardson, a 156-year-old private company based in
Winnipeg, this year completed a C$900-million ($865 million)
acquisition of Canadian country elevators and other assets from
Glencore Xstrata PLC. The deal included a Nebraska
oat-processing plant and Texas wheat mill, giving the company a
U.S. beachhead to build on, Vossen said.
"Our size is such now in Canada that it would be problematic
to grow much more beyond where we are now," he said. "On an
acquisition basis, we would probably look at grain origination
outside Canada, (and) we would also look at processing
capability in or outside of Canada."
Plants that process crops Richardson already handles, like
canola, wheat, durum and oats, make the most sense, Vossen said.
The United States, with a crop mix and trade patterns
similar to Canada's, looks to be the most logical place to seek
acquisitions, but opportunities are scarce, Vossen said.
Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp agreed last
year to buy U.S. grain merchant Gavilon for $5.6 billion.
Richardson is roughly equal with Glencore as Western
Canada's two biggest grain handlers, after Glencore's takeover
of Viterra last year, and selloff of some parts to Richardson to
satisfy Canada's Competition Bureau.
Cargill has remained as the distant third-largest player,
steadily expanding storage and rail capacity at some country
grain elevators. Positioning itself as a seller of farmer
services and processed crop products rather than just marketing
the crop itself remains a strong focus, along with growing from
within, Vassart said.
"We would never rule out opportunities but (organic growth)
has been our strategy, it's served us well and it's likely what
we would continue to look at," Vassart said.
Both Richardson and Cargill are expanding their
canola-crushing capacity to cash in on rising demand for the
vegetable oil it produces. But Archer Daniels Midland Co
, Louis Dreyfus Commodities and Bunge Ltd
are also expanding in Canada, and farm analysts have
questioned how much more canola farmers can grow.
"Capacity in (crushing) oilseeds is probably just about at a
tipping point," Vossen said, adding that more than half of
Canada's canola can be processed domestically, with more plants
on the way.
"That's getting close to saturation."
Demand from crushers and export markets will require
production well above the record 14.6 million tonnes harvested
in 2011, and output should increase by several million tonnes
annually over the next five years, Vossen said.
Greater production is likely to come from improved crop
technology to boost yields, said Chantelle Donahue, Cargill
Ltd's director of corporate affairs.
Vossen agreed that higher yields, rather than more planted
acres, will most likely produce the additional canola.
Western Canada is likely to see new global grain handlers
enter the region in the coming years, but family-owned
Richardson is not interested in selling, Vossen said.